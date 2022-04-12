AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 1,107.1% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:AFTR traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.68. 1,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,121. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.67. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition stock. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. CSS LLC IL owned about 0.08% of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

