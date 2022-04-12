Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Shares Up 5.7%

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.51. 3,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 186,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGTI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agiliti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agiliti news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $259,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $193,710.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,126 shares of company stock worth $3,666,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Agiliti by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,899,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,199,000 after purchasing an additional 484,439 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,681,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,647,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agiliti by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,017,000 after purchasing an additional 197,766 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Agiliti by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 977,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

