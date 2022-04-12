AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,687 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $14,739,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 48.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. Bank of America cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

AGNC stock opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.01%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AGNC Investment (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.