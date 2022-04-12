Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.57% from the company’s current price.

AC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$23.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark lifted their target price on Air Canada to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.63.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE AC traded down C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.21. 1,185,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,395. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$19.31 and a 12-month high of C$29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.95 billion and a PE ratio of -2.16.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($1.27) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.41 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 1.6699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total transaction of C$445,473.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,438,983.83. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total value of C$105,494.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,023.24. Insiders sold 24,265 shares of company stock worth $562,602 in the last three months.

Air Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.