Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) Shares Up 7.9%

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.45. 256,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 903,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Akanda Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKAN)

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply medicinal-grade cannabis biomass, cannabis flower, and cannabis concentrates to wholesalers; and imports and sells medical cannabis-based products in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akanda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akanda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.