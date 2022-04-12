Akash Network (AKT) Market Cap Tops $133.89 Million

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, Akash Network has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a market cap of $133.89 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00002937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00044493 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.89 or 0.07545690 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,908.26 or 0.99684217 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars.

