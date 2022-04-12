Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP Sells $29,650.00 in Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,433.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
AKTS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.60. 315,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,432. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $12.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80.
Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 473.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
About Akoustis Technologies
Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.
