Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $35.97. Albireo Pharma shares last traded at $34.93, with a volume of 391,280 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $676.31 million, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.70. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 83.86% and a negative return on equity of 74.80%. The company had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,338 shares of company stock worth $161,394 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.1% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 22.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

