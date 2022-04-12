Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ALEC has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of Alector stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.49. 503,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,197. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.15. Alector has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). Alector had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alector will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Alector in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alector in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Alector by 50.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alector in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Alector by 4,159.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

