Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stake Reduced by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,253 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Align Technology worth $28,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN traded up $9.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $419.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,780. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $562.10. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.62 and a twelve month high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.38.

About Align Technology (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.