ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.51

Shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and traded as high as $2.61. ALJ Regional shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 68,110 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of $110.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.08 million for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 105.38%.
About ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ)
ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services.
