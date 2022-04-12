All Sports (SOC) Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges

All Sports (SOC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and $1.13 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00034940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00104716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About All Sports

SOC is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.