Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Shares Up 6.5%

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.87. 1,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,659,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLG. Cowen began coverage on Allego in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Allego in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company in Europe. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands.

