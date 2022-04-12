AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of AllianceBernstein worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.6% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 45.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 1.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

AB opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.37. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.99%.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

