Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €260.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) received a €260.00 ($282.61) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ALV. Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($292.39) price objective on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($271.74) price objective on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($277.17) price target on Allianz in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($264.13) price target on Allianz in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($282.61) price target on Allianz in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €247.33 ($268.84).
ALV traded up €2.35 ($2.55) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €219.30 ($238.37). 945,463 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €213.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of €208.18. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($181.85) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($224.78).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
