Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €260.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) received a €260.00 ($282.61) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALV. Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($292.39) price objective on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($271.74) price objective on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($277.17) price target on Allianz in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($264.13) price target on Allianz in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($282.61) price target on Allianz in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €247.33 ($268.84).

Get Allianz alerts:

ALV traded up €2.35 ($2.55) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €219.30 ($238.37). 945,463 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €213.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of €208.18. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($181.85) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($224.78).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.