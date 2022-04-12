Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 95,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.11% of National Storage Affiliates Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth about $51,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

NSA stock opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $41.04 and a twelve month high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.53%.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

