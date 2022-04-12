Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 196,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,604,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.12% of Chemours as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chemours by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,922,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,593,000 after acquiring an additional 143,307 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chemours by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,723,000 after acquiring an additional 39,467 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chemours by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,340,000 after acquiring an additional 90,340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Chemours by 15.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,742,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,627,000 after acquiring an additional 236,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chemours by 9.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,133,000 after acquiring an additional 124,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

CC opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.24. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.99.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

CC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

