Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 142,400 Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 142,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.34% of Horace Mann Educators at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMN. KEMPER Corp acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,573,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,048,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2,054.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 163,228 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 21.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 793,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 138,839 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.71.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 37.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMN. StockNews.com began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

