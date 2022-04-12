Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 270,509 Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 270,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.27% of Independent Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,542,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 78,873 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 62,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,294,000 after buying an additional 58,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 287,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 55,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

IBCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $453.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.31. Independent Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $50.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.67 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

