Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 62,922 American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,508,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.17% of American States Water at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWR opened at $88.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. American States Water has a twelve month low of $76.11 and a twelve month high of $103.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.21.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

AWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

