Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 296,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,130,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.37% of Alector as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alector by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Alector by 4,159.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alector by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Alector by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). Alector had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

