Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 197,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 37.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 18.1% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $30.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $1,526,771.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBTYA. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.38.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

