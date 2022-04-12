Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 214,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of APA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in APA by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APA stock opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.43. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $43.88.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 40,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on APA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

