Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 107,952 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,518,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.01. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.15.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

