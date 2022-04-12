Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 70,893 Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.47% of Safety Insurance Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

SAFT stock opened at $91.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.11. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.45 and a fifty-two week high of $93.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.42 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $62,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $54,677.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571 shares of company stock valued at $129,575 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

