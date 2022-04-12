Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $5.47 Million in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,465,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,004,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,555,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 452.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 304,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,216,000 after purchasing an additional 249,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 350,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,283,000 after purchasing an additional 235,714 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $389,801.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,775 shares of company stock worth $2,901,506 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

Teradyne stock opened at $107.24 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

