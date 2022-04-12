Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $5.91 Million in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,907,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.14% of TTEC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in TTEC by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in TTEC by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 35.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TTEC alerts:

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $78.52 on Tuesday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.83 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.23). TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TTEC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

TTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.