Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $6.11 Million in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 385,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 82,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

