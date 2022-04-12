Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $6.29 Million in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Merit Medical Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

MMSI stock opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.94.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

