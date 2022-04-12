Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $6.52 Million in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 266,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,515,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.76% of Heritage Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 93,519 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 40,396 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,131,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.65. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $29.81.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $57.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.27 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HFWA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

