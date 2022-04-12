Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $6.63 Million in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,782,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $120.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.99 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.51.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Bank of America dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

