Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $6.72 Million in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,721,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Chesapeake Utilities as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $137.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.70. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $146.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total value of $347,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

