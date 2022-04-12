Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $5.94 Million Investment in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Clean Harbors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,181,000 after buying an additional 354,284 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after buying an additional 182,419 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,707,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,906,000 after buying an additional 105,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLH. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.22.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,927 shares of company stock worth $4,119,157. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $108.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.54.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

