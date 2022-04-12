Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $6.16 Million Investment in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AUGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 293,591 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,159,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of AngloGold Ashanti at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AU. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 70.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,128,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,039,000 after buying an additional 876,531 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 24.9% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,129,408 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,029,000 after purchasing an additional 822,601 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,578,580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,076,000 after purchasing an additional 754,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 48.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,650,305 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 535,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 29.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,873,556 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,958,000 after purchasing an additional 428,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AU opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.1446 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.24.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulfur. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

