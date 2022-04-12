Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $6.19 Million Investment in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 227,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 665.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 251,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 219,068 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $609,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 724,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,574,000 after purchasing an additional 402,477 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,776,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 117,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 46,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $459,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $1,145,818.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 540,446 shares of company stock worth $10,817,667 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Shares of AMC opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.46. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

