Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $6.50 Million Investment in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 232,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.21% of Sunnova Energy International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,688 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,602,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,101,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,286,000 after acquiring an additional 34,454 shares during the period.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NOVA stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 57.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Profile (Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.