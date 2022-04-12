Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.15% of California Water Service Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,948,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,837,000 after buying an additional 198,993 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,512,000 after buying an additional 42,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,680,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,600,000 after buying an additional 91,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,697,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, California Water Service Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.17.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $173.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

