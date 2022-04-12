Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 159,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,663,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 16,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $465,389.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 693,047 shares of company stock worth $19,483,020. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

XM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Shares of XM opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.65. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

