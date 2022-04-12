Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.12% of Shift4 Payments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,584,000 after purchasing an additional 431,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,852,000 after acquiring an additional 261,391 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,242,000 after acquiring an additional 492,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 186.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 94.2% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,295,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,462,000 after buying an additional 628,609 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

NYSE FOUR opened at $58.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $103.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -63.63 and a beta of 1.89.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,523,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

