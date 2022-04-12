Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Shares in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 274,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.19% of Vishay Intertechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,686.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of VSH opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $26.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $843.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

