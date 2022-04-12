Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 111,684 Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 111,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,489,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.32% of Argo Group International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 14.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 249.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 15,811 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 37.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 19,716 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 29.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the third quarter valued at $3,551,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

ARGO opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $61.29.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

