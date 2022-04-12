Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 318,416 Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 318,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Alpha Teknova as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 27.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKNO opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 12.37 and a current ratio of 13.07. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova ( NASDAQ:TKNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Alpha Teknova from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

