Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 37,301 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.09% of Nexstar Media Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 491,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,694,000 after acquiring an additional 276,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,067,000 after acquiring an additional 233,337 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,160,000 after buying an additional 185,882 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,439,000 after buying an additional 162,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,419,000 after buying an additional 121,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $171.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $192.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.16.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $2,014,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,672 shares of company stock worth $51,997,969 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

