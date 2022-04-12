Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $5.49 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 205,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 304,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 61,680 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 491,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99.
