Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $5.88 Million Position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,382,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 4.24% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 147,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 536,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 47,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0245 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

