Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $5.95 Million Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,948,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SYNNEX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth approximately $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in SYNNEX by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,098,000 after buying an additional 618,071 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in SYNNEX by 29.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,464,000 after buying an additional 124,436 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SYNNEX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,836,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SYNNEX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,629,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $79,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,164 shares of company stock valued at $535,361 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $98.39 on Tuesday. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNX. Northcoast Research began coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.38.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

