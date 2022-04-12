Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $5.97 Million Position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,456,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,969,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 3.38% of NN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of NN in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NN alerts:

Shares of NNBR stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. NN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $112.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89.

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. NN had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $54,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on NN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NN Company Profile (Get Rating)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.