Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.16% of Badger Meter at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 50,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,324,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 80,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $93.90 on Tuesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $85.55 and a one year high of $112.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. Maxim Group upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

About Badger Meter (Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.