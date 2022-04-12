Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 305,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.10% of Change Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,324,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968,018 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $83,899,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,978,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,524,000 after buying an additional 3,034,351 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,760,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,806,000 after buying an additional 1,579,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

CHNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

