Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,604,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Cintas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cintas by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $418.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $391.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

